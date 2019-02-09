Water main at intersection of Webster and Cumberland repaired, water service restored

The water main at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland has been repaired and water service is restored in the affected area.

The Department of Public Works was repairing a water main break at the intersection of Webster and Cumberland Saturday.

Service disruptions were expected on Cumberland from Edwards to Webster and Webster from Wakefield to Coolidge.

The intersection of Webster and Cumberland was closed during the repair.

During the repair process, iron sediments may have been released from the sides of the water mains causing a brownish color in the water.

If you experience brown water, let the cold water run from a faucet closest to the inside water meter until the water is clear.

If you have a water emergency call 248-658-3380.

