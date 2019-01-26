Water main break closes down eastbound I-96 between Grand River and Livernois in Detroit

DETROIT - Eastbound I-96 is closed between Grand River and Livernois in Detroit due to a water main break, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
It is unknown when the area will reopen. The water main break happened Friday night. The area was closed at about 10:20 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.
MDOT - Metro Detroit
— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 26, 2019