Flooding at 13 Mile and Haggerty roads (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police one lane of 13 Mile Road is open in both directions at Haggerty Road due to water on the roadway.

A water main break caused the roadway to become flooded, officials said.

Police are advising motorists to use caution.

Here is aerial video from the scene:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.