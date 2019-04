A motorcycle was involved in a crash April 30, 2019 on westbound I-696 near Groesbeck Highway. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-696 have reopened at Groesbeck Highway in Warren after a crash involving a motorcycle, officials said.

All westbound lanes were closed. They reopened before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials didn't reveal the severity of any injuries sustained in the crash.

