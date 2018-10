The westbound M-5 ramp to southbound I-275 is closed due to a hazmat situation, Michigan State Police troopers said.

The ramp is expected to be closed for about 12 hours.

Police were called to the location around 3 p.m. Monday for a semi truck that rolled over.

There's not a leak, but the fuel from the semi truck will need to be transferred, police said.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

A crash led to a hazmat situation. (WDIV)

