Weekend construction schedule in Metro Detroit includes I-696, Fort Street, Telegraph Road

DETROIT - This weekend's construction schedule for Metro Detroit includes work that will affect I-696, Fort Street and Telegraph Road.

I-696 closures

Eastbound I-696 will be down to one lane between 5 a.m. Saturday and 10 p.m. Sunday from Dequindre Road to Mound Road in Macomb County.

Both directions of I-696 will be closed intermittently from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday at Farmington, Inkster, Lahser and Collidge roads.

Fort Street

Both directions of Fort Street, or M-85, will be down to one lane from Gibraltar Road to Sibley Road in Wayne County at the following times:

8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Telegraph Road

Two lanes of Telegraph Road will be closed in both directions between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday from 10 Mile Road and Civic Center/Franklin in Oakland County.

Both directions of Telegraph Road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday at Williams Drive between Scott Lake and Silver Lake roads in Oakland County.

Both directions of Telegraph Road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Farms Drive between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Oakland County.

One lane of Telegraph Road will be closed in both directions between 9 am. and 3 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday from West Road to Dix Toledo Road in Wayne County.

