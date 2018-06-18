West Long Lake Road in Troy to be reduced to one lane Monday for concrete replacement

TROY, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County will replace slabs of bad concrete on West Long Lake Road between Corporate and Tower drives in Troy on Monday.

According to the RCOC, West Long Lake Road will remain open, though it will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Local traffic and access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.

The project will cost a total of $720,900, $500,000 is federally funded, while the remaining $220,900 will be funded by RCOC.

The project is expected to be finished by late July.

For more information on the RCOC concrete slab replacement work scheduled for 2018, click here.

