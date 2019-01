The westbound lanes of I-69 are closed due to a crash. (WDIV)

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-69 are closed at Wilder Road in Imlay City due to a crash, officials said.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Imlay City police said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

It's unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

