Westbound I-696 between Dequindre, Telegraph roads will be closed this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will be closed between Dequindre and Telegraph roads this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) began what it is calling "Restore the Reuther" at the end of April with the complete closure of westbound I-696 in Macomb County from I-94 to Dequindre Road through November.

This weekend will be the first I-696 closure in Oakland County, which has had only lane closures over nights for saw cutting and shoulder closures for drainage improvements.

The westbound I-696 closure between Dequindre Road and Telegraph Road (US-24) will start at 9 p.m. Friday, May 18 and end by 5 a.m. Monday, May 21.

The first entrance for westbound I-696 will be at US-24 (Telegraph Road).

MDOT's suggested detour:

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 to US-24 (Telegraph Road) or westbound I-696, with access from I-94 in Macomb County and I-75 in Oakland County.

Eastbound I-696 remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties.

