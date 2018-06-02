Westbound I-696 construction: Progress update as first full freeway closure in Oakland County begins

Freeway closures continue as work progresses on westbound I-696 in Macomb and Oakland counties. (MDOT)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County's first full freeway closure during the westbound I-696 construction project began Friday.

Oakland County update

The freeway will be closed between Couzens and Telegraph roads until 5 a.m. on June 4.

The Michigan Department of Transportation anticipates that patching will be completed between Dequindre Road and Woodward Avenue. Crews will also be working at the three plaza structures between Southfield Road and Coolidge Highway and the Rouge River bridge east of Telegraph Road.

Next week, there will be nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday on westbound I-696 from Couzens Road to Telegraph Road. Drainage improvements will continue with intermittent shoulder closures on east and westbound I-696 between Telegraph and M-5.

Macomb County update

Westbound I-696 in Macomb County has been closed for five weeks.

MDOT said the project is moving along, and nearly all of the old pavement has been removed.

Excavation for the new base material and installation of the new underdrain system and new pavement base has advanced half way through the westbound side. Placement of the new concrete surface has also begun.

MDOT is communicating with the Southeast Michigan Transportation Operations Center and the Macomb County Communications and Technology Center to monitor diverted traffic, coordinate with other projects and to evaluate needs for traffic signal retiming.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.