Westbound I-696 reopens at Southfield Road after camper rolls over

WB I-696 is closed at Southfield Road due to a crash. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 has reopened at Southfield Road in Oakland County after closing Thursday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

All westbound lanes were closed before 1:10 p.m. but have since reopened.

Officials were working to clear the scene after a camper overturned in the center and right lanes of the freeway. The camper was up-righted and removed from the freeway.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.