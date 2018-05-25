Westbound I-696 to be closed between Dequindre, Telegraph roads June 1-4

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The stretch of westbound I-696 between Dequindre and Telegraph roads in Oakland County is scheduled to be closed June 1-4.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) originally planned to close this stretch of the interstate last week to begin concrete removal and replacement. So far, this Oakland County stretch of westbound I-696 has had only lane closures during overnights for saw cutting and shoulder closures for drainage work.

The westbound I-696 closure between Dequindre Road and Telegraph Road (U.S. 24) is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday, June 1 and end by 5 a.m. Monday, June 4.

When the project begins, the first entrance for westbound I-696 will be at U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road).

MDOT's suggested detour:

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to M-10 to U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road) or westbound I-696, with access from I-94 in Macomb County and I-75 in Oakland County.

Eastbound I-696 remains open in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Macomb County I-696 closure continues

Westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 in Macomb County will remain closed through November, MDOT.

MDOT began what it is calling "Restore the Reuther" at the end of April with the complete closure of westbound I-696 in Macomb County from I-94 to I-75 through November.

