Westbound I-696 to close from Dequindre to Telegraph in Oakland County this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 will close between Dequindre and Telegraph roads in Oakland County this weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is the third of four planned weekend closures in this segment of I-696 work before crews move to another segment in Oakland County.

Officials said the closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

As a detour, drivers should take I-75 to westbound 8 Mile Road to northbound M-10 to Telegraph Road.

Eastbound I-696 is still open.

More on I-696 project

The I-696 repairs in Oakland County only involve lane closures during overnights for saw cutting and weekend closures to remove concrete sections, pour new concrete and repair joints, MDOT officials said.

Otherwise, all lanes of I-696 in Oakland County remain open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

This weekend's closure is in addition to the long-term closure from I-94 to Dequindre Road in Macomb County that began in April and will continue through November, MDOT officials said.

Additional I-94 closure

MDOT announced I-94 will also be closed between Connor Avenue and I-75 in Detroit for bridge work from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to westbound 8 Mile Road to southbound I-275 and back to westbound I-94.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.