Westbound I-696 to go down to one lane, 15-minute complete closure overnight

Westbound I-696 from Couzens to Woodward avenues will go down to one lane from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The Campbell-Hilton entrance ramp to I-696 will also be closed.
There will be a 15-minute complete closure of the westbound lands at one point.
