DETROIT - The westbound lanes of I-94 at I-96 on Detroit's west side are back open after a vehicle crash.

All lanes were shut down while the crash was being investigated.

They have since reopened.

We will update you when we learn more information.

Cleared Crash on I-94

Location: WB I-94 at I-96 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.