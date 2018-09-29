Westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to crash

TAYLOR, Mich. - Westbound I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor is closed due to a vehicle crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the news at 3:19 a.m. Saturday.
All lanes are affected by the crash, and the freeway is currently closed.
A suggested detour is to take southbound Telegraph Road to westbound Eureka Road.
Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com as this story develops.
UPDATE:
Crash on I-94
Location: WB I-94 at Telegraph
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: Freeway Closed! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 29, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.