Westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to crash

TAYLOR, Mich. - Westbound I-94 at Telegraph in Taylor is closed due to a vehicle crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the news at 3:19 a.m. Saturday.

All lanes are affected by the crash, and the freeway is currently closed.

A suggested detour is to take southbound Telegraph Road to westbound Eureka Road.

UPDATE:

Crash on I-94

Location: WB I-94 at Telegraph

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: Freeway Closed! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 29, 2018

