Westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to critical hit-and-run crash

Police say at least one person critically injured

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Derick Hutchinson

Westbound I-94 is closed at Telegraph Road due to a hit-and-run crash, police said.

At least one person involved in the crash is in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Troopers said one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash.

The freeway is expected to be closed until about noon, officials said.

A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan responded to the scene.

Firefighters from the Taylor Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

