Westbound I-94 closed at Telegraph Road due to critical hit-and-run crash

Westbound I-94 is closed at Telegraph Road due to a hit-and-run crash, police said.

At least one person involved in the crash is in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Troopers said one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash.

The freeway is expected to be closed until about noon, officials said.

A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan responded to the scene.

U of M helicopter arrives on accident scene I-94 West and Telegraph in Taylor. Updates on Local 4 News. pic.twitter.com/A1wYC0WBhA — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) February 1, 2019

Firefighters from the Taylor Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

