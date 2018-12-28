Traffic

Westbound I-94 near DTW likely closed through rush hour after fatal crash involving semi

I-94 closed at Ecorse Road

By Ken Haddad

Crash scene from Detroit Metro Airport cam (WDIV)

Westbound I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport was closed Friday afternoon due to a fatal crash.

The freeway is closed at Ecorse Road. It'll be closed for some time, likely through the afternoon commute. Michigan State Police said the crash involves a semi truck and a passenger car. 

