Westbound I-94 reopened at Telegraph Road after fuel tanker fire, MSP says

DEARBORN, Mich. - Westbound I-94 has been reopened at Telegraph Road after an active fuel tanker fire, according to Michigan State Police.

Police also closed northbound Telegraph Road, south of I-94, officials said.

Investigators said a tow truck was towing the tanker, which was full of diesel fuel, when it caught fire.

All the vehicles involved are now unoccupied, police said.

