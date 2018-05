A crash involving a motorcycle shut down westbound I-94 near 8 Mile Road on May 30, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Westbound I-94 has reopened at 8 Mile Road after closing for hours Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. The interstate was closed until about 7:15 a.m.

It's not known what the extent of injuries may have been.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.