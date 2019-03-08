Westbound I-94 reopens in Romulus after investigation of shooting near airport causes closure

ROMULUS, Mich. - All westbound lanes of I-94 near Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were closed Thursday night due to a crime scene investigation, the Michigan State Police said.

According to authorities, at about 4:30 p.m., Michigan State Police received a 911 call from a woman who said a driver fired a shot at her on I-94 near Merriman Road. She said the single bullet fired missed her vehicle and gave police the alleged shooter's license plate.

A trooper further down I-94 quickly identified and stopped the alleged shooter's vehicle. The person was taken into custody in Ypsilanti and the weapons has been recovered.

Police closed the freeway to look for evidence. The passengers of the alleged shooter's vehicle are being questioned by police.

Traffic was being diverted off Middlebelt Road.

