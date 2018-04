Police said I-96 is expected to be closed at M-14 for several hours as they investigate a fatal crash. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia police are asking drivers to avoid westbound Interstate 96 at M-14 due to a fatal crash.

Police said the highway is expected to be closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

All westbound traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-275.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.