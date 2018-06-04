Westbound I-96 from Kensington Road to Spencer Road closing Monday night to rebuild bridge

A bridge was hit on eastbound I-96 near Kensington Road on Sept. 27, 2017. Credit: @MDOT_A2

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will close westbound I-96 beginning Monday night.

Road crews are closing westbound I-96 Monday from Kensington Road to Spencer Road so they can rebuild a chunk of the Pleasant Valley Road bridge over eastbound I-96 to increase its overall height. It is putting $2.1 million into the project.

All westbound I-96 lanes will be closed at 11 p.m. Monday into early Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.. A detour you may take is to head southbound Kensington Road to westbound Grand River Avenue. From there, head northbound Old US-23 to westbound Spencer Road, and then back onto westbound I-96.

The portion of the bridge had to be removed after part of it hit a vehicle last September.

The project is estimated to be complete in November. A project map can be viewed by clicking here.

