Westbound I-96 was closed Wednesday morning at Livernois Avenue in Detroit due to a jackknifed semi truck blocking the freeway.

The freeway reopened around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heads up-WB 96 CLOSED at Livernois for crash. pic.twitter.com/6hVHms4ix5 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.