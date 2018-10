A semi truck rolled over Oct. 26, 2018 on westbound I-96 at Michigan Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Westbound I-96 was closed Friday morning at Michigan Avenue in Detroit due to a crash.

A semi truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of the interstate. It's not known if any other vehicles were involved int he crash.

No injuries have been reported.

The interstate has since reopened to traffic.

