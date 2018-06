A crash shut down westbound M-14 at Sheldon Road on June 5, 2018. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Westbound M-14 is closed at I-275 due to a crash.

The southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 is closed. The suggested detour is southbound I-275 to westbound I-94.

Westbound M-14 first shut down at Sheldon Road but is now shut down sooner at I-275.

Video from Sky4 shows emergency crews with a tarp draped down from a semi truck trailer. A vehicle appears to be pinned under the truck trailer.

