A semi truck crashed Jan. 8, 2018 on M-14 near I-275. (WDIV)

Westbound M-14 back open to traffic at I-275 after closing for several hours Monday morning due to a crash involving a semi truck.

Traffic is getting by again.

WB M-14 at 275 CLOSED, estimate to be at least another hour & half. Avoid area as big backups all directions. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.