Westbound M-59 (Hall Road) closed at Romeo Plank for flipped gravel hauler (MDOT)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Westbound M-59 (Hall Road) at Romeo Plank was closed on Thursday morning after a gravel hauler flipped on its side.

HEADS UP-WB M59 CLOSING AT ROMEO PLANK for flipped gravel hauler. pic.twitter.com/RtwYdEJhFN — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 10, 2018

