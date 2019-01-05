Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopening Saturday

Westbound I-696 in Macomb County is reopening Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

DETROIT - Westbound I-696 in Macomb County is reopening Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to complete the work required to safely reopen westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected.

Throughout Saturday morning, crews will close two lanes on eastbound and westbound I-94 near I-696 to make the changes necessary to reopen the ramps from I-94 to westbound I-696.

By Saturday evening, it is expected that drivers will be able to use westbound I-696, with all exit ramps open.

Later Saturday night all entrance ramps will be open, except Mound Road to westbound I-696.

On Sunday the southbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 is expected to reopen.

The northbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 and the Hoover ramp to eastbound I-696 are expected to reopen next week.

