Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopens

DETROIT - Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopened Saturday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

The MSP Metro Detroit official Twitter account announced the reopening just before 5:30 p.m. and reminded residents to drive safely.

The construction project has been ongoing since April, 2018. It was expected to reopen Monday.

Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to complete the work required to safely reopen westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected.

Later Saturday night all entrance ramps will be open, except Mound Road to westbound I-696.

On Sunday the southbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 is expected to reopen.

The northbound Mound ramp to westbound I-696 and the Hoover ramp to eastbound I-696 are expected to reopen next week.