Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopens: What you need to know

WARREN, Mich. - Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopened after nearly a year of construction.

Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to complete the work required to safely reopen westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected.

There are three things you need to know about westbound I-696 for the first Monday morning commute.

No. 1

The Michigan Department of Transportation said a lot of residents might not know the highway finished early and is now open.

MDOT made the announcement Saturday before the freeway opened at about 5 p.m.

Families are busy and may not know that they have the green light to use I-696.

No. 2

There are still two closures to know about: the ramp from northbound Mound Road to westbound I-696 and the Hoover Road ramp to eastbound I-696.

No. 3

MDOT estimates close to 100,000 drivers will use westbound I-696 Monday and some drivers will tend to speed on the new surface.

MDOT is urging folks to go easy and to be vigilant to not cause any crashes.

What's next?

Double lane closures on I-75 from Eight Mile Road to M-59 in Oakland County are coming this spring.

The schedule and planning have the possibility to change with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "fix the damn roads" promise.

RELATED: I-696 construction to take winter break on Jan. 7, construction will finish in spring