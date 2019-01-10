48-year-old man driving moped killed in Westland collision

A 48-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Westland on Jan. 10, 2018. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A 48-year-old man driving a moped was killed Thursday morning after being struck by another vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Intersection of Nankin, Central City closed in Westland after vehicle strikes moped

According to the Westland Police Department, the collision happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nankin Boulevard and Central City Parkway. The intersection was closed during the investigation.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.