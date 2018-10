Officials work to repair a down wire in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There are wires down across Telegraph Road north of Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township, according to police.

The northbound lanes of Telegraph Road are affected.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It's unclear how long the road will be affected.

