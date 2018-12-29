Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Detroit; police seek to ID suspect

DETROIT - Police are working to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred on Detroit's west side.

The crash occurred on Dec. 16 after 4 a.m. in the 14700 block of Schaefer Highway. Police said an unknown suspect in a black, four-door sedan struck a 30-year-old woman as she was walking to her vehicle and did not stop.

The victim is listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Police released video of the vehicle driving south on Schaefer Highway and then west on Lyndon Street. Police said it would likely have front-end damage.

If anyone has information, they're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Video of suspected vehicle available below:

