Woman killed in crash on I-75 at Caniff Avenue

DETROIT - A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Avenue in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, and was also alone in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for four hours at Caniff Avenue but have since reopened to traffic.

