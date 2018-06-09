Woman struck, killed by vehicle at Central, Michigan avenues in Detroit

DETROIT - A woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was struck by a vehicle at Central and Michigan avenues in Detroit.

Police are calling this a hit-and-run. The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark colored car. A witness told police they saw the vehicle traveling on Central Avenue.

The victim is a woman between 35 and 40 years old. She was wearing a white shirt, gray business skirt and was found without shoes.

Police believe she was crossing the street about 3:05 a.m. when she was struck.

Detroit police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.