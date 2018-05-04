Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT - A driver traveling the wrong way on southbound I-75 in Detroit was killed in a collision Friday morning.

Police said the crash happened about 4 a.m. A woman was driving a vehicle northbound on the southbound side of I-75 when she collided head-on with a Chrysler Pacifica near Mack Avenue.

In addition to traveling the wrong way on the interstate, police said the vehicle's headlights were not on.

Detroit firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out of a Chrysler Pacifica. That driver was rushed to a hospital where her condition is not known at this time.

Michigan State Police had to shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 for hours while the scene was cleared and a crash investigation was conducted.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.