Cedar Point opens for 2019 season on Saturday: Here's what's new

Cedar Point will open for their 2019 season on Saturday.

The Ohio (I know, it's unfortunate) amusement park will open for the season on May 11, with a few new features for fans to enjoy.

Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island

Here's the description from Cedar Point:

There’s a completely new land to discover at Cedar Point, and the story starts with YOU! Although a celebration of peace is taking place, is everything what it seems? As the day unfolds, you’ll have the opportunity to play a role as big or little as you want in this immersive living story, with the power to sway the outcome and the fate of Adventure Island depending on the choices you make.

From mind-bending challenges and group competitions to secret missions and simple conversation starting – you’ll have to figure out who to side with and who to trust. Or simply sit back, grab some provisions and watch the action unfold.

It’s time to discover and uncover a new adventure like no other!

Monster Jam Thunder Alley

Monster Jam Thunder Alley roars into Cedar Point this Summer May 18 through June 30! Get up close, sit in, and even ride in some of your favorite Monster Jam trucks at this all-new, limited-time experience. Don’t miss any of the excitement or activities of this full-throttle fun for the whole family!

Monster Jam Thunder Alley includes four adrenaline-charged experiences FREE WITH PARK ADMISSION. Plus, check out Monster Jam build-a-truck experience, unique event merchandise along with Monster Jam Souvenir sno-cones, popcorn and cotton candy!

New restaurants

There are a couple of new eating options: Hugo's Italian Kitchen and BackBeatQue.

Tickets and prices

One-day tickets to Cedar Point are $73, which is up $1 from last year. They're cheaper if you buy them online before you go.

The park offers seasonal passes and packages here, if you're planning a longer stay.

