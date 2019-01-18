Disney launches value ticket offer that gets visitors into 4 parks for $85 per day

If you're planning a trip to Magic Kingdom, you could save a few dollars with a new ticket deal.

Disney announced a new 4-Park Magic Ticket value deal that gets visitors into each of Walt Disney World Theme Parks over four days.

Parks included are Disney’s Magic Kingdom park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

The 4-day ticket costs $85 per day. Generally, fans have to pay $109 to enter a Disney park for the day.

But there are restrictions. The tickets are only valid January 18, 2019 - March 14, March 27 - April 9 and April 27 - Sept. 30. Consumers must visit all four parks within seven days of visiting the first park.

Check out the tickets here.

Here's the full fine print:

The 4-Park Magic Value Ticket is valid for one day of admission to Magic Kingdom park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom park on 4 days, and may not be used to enter the same park more than once. Tickets are valid from January 18, 2019 through March 1, 2019 and must be used within 7 days of first use or by March 1, 2019, whichever occurs first. All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. See ticket for additional restrictions, details, terms and conditions. Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal and weather closures.

