Qantas Airlines has made the longest non-stop commercial passenger flight from New York to Sydney, a journey of more than 19 hours that covers over 10,000 miles.

More than 50 passengers buckled in for the ride on the 787 Dreamliner.

The airline is researching the potential impacts of ultra-long haul flights on pilots, crews and passengers.

