VIDEO: Peppa Pig mascot horrified as little girl smashes Peppa Pig piñata

Imagine seeing a piñata that looks just like you being smashed right before your eyes.

That's exactly what happened to a person wearing a Peppa Pig costume this past weekend.

The hilarious horrifying ordeal was captured on video by a Twitter user. The video has been retweeted more than 100,000 times since May 19.

The video shows a person in a Peppa Pig costume watching a little girl smack a Peppa Pig piñata over and over again. Watch it below:

Peppa Pig is a children's cartoon character that airs on Nickelodeon's Nick Jr. It first aired in 2004.

