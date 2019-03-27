WATCH: Dad is shocked by cheap prices after first trip to Costco

Everyone remembers their first trip to Costco, right?

Well, one man documented his dad's first trip to the wholesaler and the results were amazing.

TJ Musto posted a video of his dad returning home from Costco, absolutely shocked by the deals he discovered.

"These sausages I think were eight bucks," Musto exclaimed, "Stephanie said she's getting me a Costco's card for my birthday."

The video has nearly five million views as of Wednesday morning. Check it out below:

My dad went to Costco for the first time in his life pic.twitter.com/imtDNSRGwh — tjmusto (@tjmusto) March 24, 2019

