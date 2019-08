A Michigan school district is using some musical humor to welcome students back to class.

Swartz Creek Community Schools released a back-to-school video this week that spoofs the hit song "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X.

Superintendent Ben Mainka and High School Principal Jim Kitchen are featured as the main players in the video, along with many teachers, faculty and some students.

Watch it below:

