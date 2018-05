Video goes viral after son pees during Bay City proposal

BAY CITY, Mich. - A hilarious video showing a marriage proposal with a twist is going viral.

Kevin Przytula said he brought his girlfriend, Allyssa, to Bay City, Michigan over the weekend to propose, WNEM reports.

As Przytula drops to one knee, the Allyssa's young son Owen drops his pants.

The moment was captured on camera by family. Everyone is laughing.

