Alexi Lalas reflects on 1994 World Cup at Pontiac Silverdome, talks growth of soccer in Detroit

It's been 25 years since the FIFA World Cup was held in the U.S., but the memories of the global event live on, especially for one of its biggest stars.

Alexi Lalas, one of the stars of the U.S. team and a Birmingham native, talked to Uniquely Detroit's Alex Atwell at the Detroit auto show this year.

Lalas talked about the historic event in 1994, which was held at multiple sites around the U.S., including the Silverdome. It was the first time a men's World Cup was held indoors. Real grass was installed in the Silverdome for the event.

"It's amazing to see what the Pontiac Silverdome became and to see it in this decrepit, almost like an ancient ruin, was very interesting," Lalas said. "It made me sad to a certain extent, because all of those memories, they aren't gone, but what's in place is something that doesn't even come close to representing what the Silverdome once was."

"Detroit is a soccer town, it's a soccer culture," Lalas said. "Detroit City, for example, has tapped into that passion."

Lalas is now a TV soccer analyst for FOX Sports. Watch the story in the video player above.

Bonus: Check out Local 4 Roger Weber's story on Lalas from 1994 below:

