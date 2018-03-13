'Black Women Rock' concert with jessica Care moore in Detroit this weekend

"Black Women Rock" will rock the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit this weekend.

"Black Women Rock" is a movement spearheaded by acclaimed poet, jessica Care moore in 2004 during the National Black Arts Festival. BWR is about showcasing the music and stories of Black women who build institutions around their craft.

Joining her in the show is Arriah Williams (Ask Arriah), Dayana Juarez, Virginia Durham (Dreamtroit) and Alondra Alvarez (Breaking Barriers).

Event info: March 17th 2018 – Charles H. Wright Museum 6:30 doors. 7:30 show. Tickets here.

Born in Detroit, jessica Care moore first came to national prominence when she won on the legendary “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” competition a record breaking five times in a row. Her searing performance of the poem “Black Statue of Liberty” earned moore several meetings with high profile publishing companies, but in 1997, she paved her own path and launched a publishing company of her own, Moore Black Press. jessica Care moore currently lives, writes and plays in downtown Detroit, where she is proud to be raising her 7-year old visual artist, baseball loving, drums and hockey playing son, King Moore. More on her story here.

