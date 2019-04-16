Book celebrates Detroit's collection of architectural sculpture

DETROIT - Detroit is well-known for its marvelous architecture across the city. This book hopes you take a closer look.

"Guardian of Detroit: Architectural Sculpture in the Motor City," a book by Jeff Morrison, is a unique effort to explore, explain, and document Detroit's amazing collection of architectural sculpture on a building-by-building basis.

Using telephoto photography, Morrison's book offers the ability to see building details that are barely visible to the naked eye are brought down from the heights and made available for up-close appreciation. In some cases, ornamental elements that have been hidden from public view for more than 100 years have been brought to light.

To compliment the photos, exhaustively researched text that delves into the lives of all those who created these wonderful works of architectural art is included. Emphasis is placed on telling the stories of the many talented sculptors and artisans that worked on these buildings, but long-forgotten tales of the originators, designers, and occupants of these buildings are also told.

There's also a coloring book available. The Guardians of Detroit coloring book includes 22 detailed line drawings based on pictures shot for Guardians of Detroit: Architectural Sculpture in the Motor City.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story in the video player above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.