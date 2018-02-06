Broomball players invade Detroit's Campus Martius ice rink

DETROIT - Have you ever played broomball?
It's a bit like hockey without the puck, skates and stick. Broomballers have taken over Detroit's Campus Martius -- watch above to see what it's all about.
For more information on the league and how to sign up go to leagues.comeplaydetroit.com.
The broomball and euchre leagues both are organized by Come Play Detroit.
For more information on the euchre league go here.
