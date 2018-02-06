Broomball players invade Detroit's Campus Martius ice rink

DETROIT - Have you ever played broomball?

It's a bit like hockey without the puck, skates and stick. Broomballers have taken over Detroit's Campus Martius -- watch above to see what it's all about.

For more information on the league and how to sign up go to leagues.comeplaydetroit.com.

RELATED: Uniquely Detroit: Euchre

The broomball and euchre leagues both are organized by Come Play Detroit.

For more information on the euchre league go here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.