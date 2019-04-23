Dearborn museum is first, only one in US devoted to Arab American history, culture

DEARBORN, Mich. - April is Arab American Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the only museum dedicated to its culture and history.

The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn is the first and only museum in the United States devoted to Arab American history and culture.

Since opening in 2005, the museum has shed light on the shared experiences of immigrants and ethnic groups, paying tribute to the diversity of our nation.

The museum is an institution of ACCESS, along with the Center for Arab American Philanthropy and the National Network for Arab American Communities.

The museum features permanent collections and exhibits; national traveling exhibitions, conferences and special events; educational programs; public programs, including live music, film, panel discussions; culinary walking tours; and much more. Check out upcoming exhibits here.

Amid the largest concentration of Arabs outside the Middle East, the AANM has remained the only institution among America’s 17,500 museums to focus on Arab Americans.

Museum info:

Arab American National Museum

13624 Michigan Ave.

Dearborn, Mich. 48126

Museum Hours

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 5 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday, and on these holidays:

Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve + Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve + New Year's Day

Easter Sunday

The AANM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and a founding member of the Immigration and Civil Rights Network of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

