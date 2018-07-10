Detroit-based company brings old pipe organs back to life in Michigan

DETROIT - A Detroit-based company is celebrating more than 30 years of building, redesigning and restoring pipe organs around the Midwest.

Covenant Pipe Organs works with churches and other musical venues to bring their old pipe organs back to life.

Recently, the team restored a pipe organ at Detroit's Sainte Anne de Detroit Parish, the second-oldest continually operating catholic parish in the country.

They've also recently completed the restoration of a pipe organ from St. Benedict's in Highland Park and installing it at St. Patrick Parish in White Lake.

"We service many of the historic academic institution instruments in and around Detroit and the greater Mid-West, and we are in constant dialogue with major Symphony Orchestras about pipe organs for their concert halls," their website states.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story above to learn more. Check out more photos below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.